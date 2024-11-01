Morgan Stanley Adjusts Holdings in Britvic

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley’s shareholding in Britvic has dipped below the 5% threshold, which has prompted the firm to apply the trading book exemption. The financial services company now holds a 4.869377% stake, reflecting a repositioning in its investment portfolio. This shift may interest investors who track major shareholdings and market movements.

