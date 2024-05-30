Morgan Stanley Acquires Substantial Stake in ADX Energy

ADX Energy (AU:ADX) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley, through various subsidiaries, has become a substantial holder in ADX Energy Ltd, now wielding a 5.50% voting power with 31,230,240 ordinary shares. The financial giant reached this position on May 28, 2024, and made significant purchases leading up to this date, including a large institutional placement. This strategic move by Morgan Stanley could signal a growing interest in ADX Energy’s market potential.

