Morgan Stanley Acquires Significant Stake in Spirent Communications

May 28, 2024 — 11:53 am EDT

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.

Spirent Communications PLC has announced a change in significant shareholdings, with Morgan Stanley now holding 5.188135% of voting rights after recent acquisitions. This change in ownership crossed the notifiable threshold on May 24, 2024, with the company being notified on May 28, 2024. The total number of voting rights Morgan Stanley possesses in Spirent Communications stands at 30,020,957.

