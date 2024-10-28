Morgan Sindall Insider Share Disposal Activity

Morgan Sindall (GB:MGNS) has released an update.

Morgan Sindall Group PLC has reported the disposal of ordinary shares by Rosalind Morgan, associated with CEO John Morgan, on the London Stock Exchange. The transactions took place on October 24 and 25, 2024, with share prices at approximately £38.90 and £38.38, respectively. This activity may interest investors keeping an eye on insider trading patterns and stock performance of Morgan Sindall.

