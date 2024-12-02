News & Insights

Morgan Sindall Declares Voting Rights Update

December 02, 2024 — 05:08 am EST

Morgan Sindall (GB:MGNS) has released an update.

Morgan Sindall Group has announced that its total number of voting rights as of November 30, 2024, stands at 47,974,266, following the disclosure of its share capital composition. This information is crucial for shareholders and those with notification obligations under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

