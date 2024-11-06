Morgan Sindall Announces Change in Major Holdings

Morgan Sindall (GB:MGNS) has released an update.

Morgan Sindall Group PLC has announced a change in their major holdings, with abrdn plc affiliated entities now holding 10.96% of the voting rights. This change comes as a result of an acquisition or disposal of voting rights, indicating a shift in investment strategies that could impact the company’s stock market performance.

