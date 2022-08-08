Morgan Edwards on What it Takes to Become a Young Professional in the Workforce

Through the Nasdaq Internship Program, we offer a variety of professional experiences for emerging talent through an immersive 10 to 12-week internship program. From Stockholm to the U.S., whether in person or remotely, we are getting an inside look at the bright minds and personalities that encompass the next generation of investors, disrupters and leaders.

In honor of the internship Season, we spoke with Morgan Edwards, Anti-Financial Crime Market Technology Intern, about what it takes to become a young professional in the workforce.

Please tell us about yourself and your position at Nasdaq.

I am an Anti-Financial Crime Market Technology Intern working at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City. My team’s role is to ensure that our market surveillance technology is marketed to our clients in the best way possible. In addition, we work to ensure that Nasdaq clients stay grateful for choosing us by keeping them looped in on most of the information that we gather as a team.

What is your favorite project you’ve worked on thus far, or one that you’re looking forward to?

I am looking forward to the final project I am working on. My project will show how in just a short timeframe, the many activities, events, touch points, and projects that go into keeping our customers happy and at the center of everything we do.

What about Nasdaq stood out the most, now that you are part of the global team?

The CEO of Nasdaq, Adena Friedman, stood out to me most. I love that this global corporation is run by a female leader, and it is truly inspiring to hear her speak.

How did you prepare for your internship?

I prepared for my internship by looking at posts by my team on LinkedIn and understanding what projects they worked on. Overall, I familiarized myself with what my team does so that I could explain what I would be doing to others.

What is your goal as a #NasdaqFam intern? How is Nasdaq supporting your long-term goals?

As an intern, I aim to gain as much knowledge as possible as I become a young professional in the workforce. Nasdaq has helped me network with individuals who are determined and excited to see my growth as a young professional.

What advice would you give to future interns?

I would advise future interns to know that you are here to learn, and it is okay if you don’t know everything. No question is a stupid question.

What’s a fun fact about yourself?

A fun fact about me is that I used to be a tea barista, and I have fallen in love with tea ever since.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.