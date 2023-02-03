Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Cuts Stake in 1847 Goedeker (GOED)

Fintel reports that Morgan Dempsey Capital Management has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.04MM shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc (GOED). This represents 5.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 8.56MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 29.46% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 369.92% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for 1847 Goedeker is $5.78. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 369.92% from its latest reported closing price of $1.23.

Fund Sentiment

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in 1847 Goedeker. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.44%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GOED is 0.0640%, a decrease of 67.9087%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 33.01% to 29,780K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,383,904 shares

Brandywine Global Investment Management holds 2,947,204 shares

Cannell Capital holds 2,053,523 shares

Bard Associates holds 1,822,300 shares

Jane Street Group holds 1,592,963 shares

1847 Goedeker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

1847 Goedeker Inc. operates as an online consumer goods retailer. The Company offers microwave ovens, grills, fridge, dishwashers, dryers, space heaters, furniture, rugs, garbage disposals, lamps, and home improvement products. 1847 Goedeker markets its products in the United States.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.