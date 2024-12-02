Morgan Advanced Materials Updates Share Capital Structure

Morgan Advanced Materials (GB:MGAM) has released an update.

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC has announced its latest share capital structure, with 284,483,013 Ordinary shares carrying equal voting rights and 437,281 Cumulative Preference shares without voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders to assess their holdings and potential obligations under financial regulations.

