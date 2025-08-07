Morgan Advanced Materials Posts Weak H1 Results Amid Softer Market Demand

(RTTNews) - Morgan Advanced Materials Plc (MGAM.L), on Thursday, reported half-year results for the period ended 30 June 2025, reflecting a challenging market environment.

Adjusted revenue declined by 8.7% year-over-year to GBP522.6 million, compared to GBP572.6 million in H1 2024, with an organic constant currency decline of 5.8%. On a statutory basis, revenue also declined 8.7% to GBP522.6 million.

Group adjusted operating profit fell 18.7% to GBP58.0 million, down from GBP71.3 million, resulting in a 140 basis points contraction in adjusted operating margin to 11.1%.

Operating profit fell 38.3% to GBP41.2 million, and profit before taxation dropped 47.1% to GBP30.4 million. Adjusted earnings per share dropped 26.5% to 10.8 pence from 14.7 pence last year, and continuing earnings per share decreased to 5.3 pence from 13.2 pence prior year.

Net debt excluding lease liabilities rose 12.1% to GBP249.1 million. Cash generated from continuing operations rose 4.8% to GBP69.3 million, and the interim dividend was maintained at 5.4 pence per share.

