Morgan Advanced Materials Announces Share Buyback

Morgan Advanced Materials (GB:MGAM) has released an update.

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC recently executed a share buyback, acquiring 37,772 of its own shares at prices ranging between 263.00 and 265.00 pence per share. This move is part of a previously announced buyback program, and the company intends to cancel the repurchased shares, potentially impacting its stock value positively by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

