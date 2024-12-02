News & Insights

Morgan Advanced Materials Announces Share Buyback

December 02, 2024 — 02:10 am EST

Morgan Advanced Materials (GB:MGAM) has released an update.

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC recently executed a share buyback, acquiring 37,772 of its own shares at prices ranging between 263.00 and 265.00 pence per share. This move is part of a previously announced buyback program, and the company intends to cancel the repurchased shares, potentially impacting its stock value positively by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

