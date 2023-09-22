MORF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Morphic Holding Inc (Symbol: MORF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.90, changing hands as low as $37.76 per share. Morphic Holding Inc shares are currently trading off about 25% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MORF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MORF's low point in its 52 week range is $23.03 per share, with $63.0825 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.53.

