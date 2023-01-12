MORF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Morphic Holding Inc (Symbol: MORF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.93, changing hands as high as $30.14 per share. Morphic Holding Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MORF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MORF's low point in its 52 week range is $19.23 per share, with $46.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.50.

