Morella Corporation’s Promising Drilling Results at Mt Edon

October 29, 2024 — 05:58 pm EDT

Morella Corporation (AU:1MC) has released an update.

Morella Corporation has successfully completed a drilling program at its Mt Edon Project in Western Australia, with significant pegmatite intercepts found in 15 of the 17 holes drilled. Notably, hole MER031 revealed a substantial 112-meter pegmatite intercept, highlighting the project’s lithium potential. The company plans to continue its exploration efforts pending assay results expected in mid-November 2024.

