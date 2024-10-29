Morella Corporation’s Promising Drilling Results at Mt Edon

Morella Corporation (AU:1MC) has released an update.

Morella Corporation has successfully completed a drilling program at its Mt Edon Project in Western Australia, with significant pegmatite intercepts found in 15 of the 17 holes drilled. Notably, hole MER031 revealed a substantial 112-meter pegmatite intercept, highlighting the project’s lithium potential. The company plans to continue its exploration efforts pending assay results expected in mid-November 2024.

