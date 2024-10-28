Morella Corporation Sets Date for 2024 AGM

Morella Corporation (AU:1MC) has released an update.

Morella Corporation Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 29th in Brisbane. Key agenda items include the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Director Beng Teik Kuan. Shareholders are encouraged to review the meeting materials online and seek professional advice if needed.

