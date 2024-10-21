News & Insights

Morella Corporation Director Increases Shareholding

October 21, 2024 — 03:57 am EDT

Morella Corporation (AU:1MC) has released an update.

Morella Corporation’s director Allan Buckler has increased his indirect holdings by acquiring 1,100,000 fully paid ordinary shares, bringing his total indirect shares to over 33.9 million. This acquisition was conducted on-market with an estimated value of $33,000, signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects. Investors might view this move as a positive indicator of Morella’s potential growth.

