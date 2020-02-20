More Virus Concerns Pressure European Stocks As Air France-KLM Flags A Hit

European stocks slipped as China for a second time revised how it counts daily infections, while South Korea told 2.5 million people to stay home after reporting its first death.

European stocks took a step back on Thursday, with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak again proving a headwind.

The Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 0.4% as China for a second time revised how it counts daily infections, while South Korea told 2.5 million people to stay home after reporting its first death.

U.S. stock futures also slipped.

Air France-KLM shares dropped 3.8% as the airline said the virus impact will cost the airline from 150 million to 200 million euros through April.

Telefónica shares dropped 4.6% as the Spanish telecom giant swung to a loss after pulling out of some Latin American markets and selling 10 data centers.

