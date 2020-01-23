More vegetables, doctor's visits for Shanghai elderly looking to beat virus

Senior citizens in China's commercial capital of Shanghai are taking preventive steps against the spread of a new virus, monitoring their health, staying indoors to reduce exposure, and even giving up meat.
