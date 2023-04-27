More US corn sales to China canceled as Brazil harvest nears

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, April 27 (Reuters) - Chinese importers have scrapped more U.S. corn purchases, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed on Thursday, the latest in a series of cancellations as the major feed grain buyer awaits newly harvested grain from Brazil.

The USDA, in a daily "flash sales" announcement, said sales of 233,000 tonnes of corn slated for export to China in the 2022/23 marketing year were canceled.

The agency had reported 327,000 tonnes in cancellations on Monday, and weekly export sales data released on Thursday showed 64,300 tonnes were also canceled in the week ended April 20.

The cancellations come just weeks after a flurry of U.S. corn purchases by China and about a month ahead the harvest of Brazil's record-large second corn crop.

U.S. corn exporters have struggled to compete with cheaper Brazilian supplies, and the pace of U.S. sales of the most recent harvest is about 33% lower than the same time last year.

The USDA is currently projecting only a 25% decline in sales this season.

Sales of the U.S. crop to be harvested this autumn were about 42% behind a year ago, USDA data showed.

Corn sales from the United States have been slowing ahead of the Brazilian harvest, which is expected to flood theglobal marketin June and July.

Net sales of U.S. corn for shipment in the current and upcoming marketing years fell to a 15-week low of 400,000 tonnes in the week ended April 20, USDA data showed.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Alexander Smith)

