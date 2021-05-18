More Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd's (NASDAQ:TIRX) Shares After Tumbling 38%

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) share price has dived 38% in the last thirty days, prolonging recent pain. Longer-term shareholders will rue the drop in the share price, since it's now virtually flat for the year after a promising few quarters.

Even after such a large drop in price, Tian Ruixiang Holdings' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 79.8x might still make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 19x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to beat most other companies over the coming period, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqCM:TIRX Price Based on Past Earnings May 18th 2021

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Tian Ruixiang Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Tian Ruixiang Holdings' Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Tian Ruixiang Holdings would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 266% gain to the company's bottom line. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 34% drop in EPS in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 17% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this information, we find it concerning that Tian Ruixiang Holdings is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From Tian Ruixiang Holdings' P/E?

Tian Ruixiang Holdings' shares may have retreated, but its P/E is still flying high. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Tian Ruixiang Holdings revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term aren't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to grow. When we see earnings heading backwards and underperforming the market forecasts, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Tian Ruixiang Holdings (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

