More Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PATI) Shares After Tumbling 43%

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) shares have had a horrible month, losing 43% after a relatively good period beforehand. The recent drop has obliterated the annual return, with the share price now down 5.1% over that longer period.

Although its price has dipped substantially, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 16x, you may still consider Patriot Transportation Holding as a stock to avoid entirely with its 50.2x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Patriot Transportation Holding certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to beat most other companies over the coming period, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Patriot Transportation Holding's Growth Trending?

NasdaqGS:PATI Price Based on Past Earnings December 4th 2021

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Patriot Transportation Holding would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 141%. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 88% drop in EPS in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the market is expected to grow by 11% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term earnings decline into perspective.

In light of this, it's alarming that Patriot Transportation Holding's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Patriot Transportation Holding's P/E

A significant share price dive has done very little to deflate Patriot Transportation Holding's very lofty P/E. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Patriot Transportation Holding currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent earnings have been in decline over the medium-term. When we see earnings heading backwards and underperforming the market forecasts, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

Having said that, be aware Patriot Transportation Holding is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious.

