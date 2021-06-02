More Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For Image Sensing Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ISNS) Shares After Tumbling 28%

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) shares have retraced a considerable 28% in the last month, reversing a fair amount of their solid recent performance. The good news is that in the last year, the stock has shone bright like a diamond, gaining 109%.

Although its price has dipped substantially, it's still not a stretch to say that Image Sensing Systems' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18.7x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in the United States, where the median P/E ratio is around 20x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

For example, consider that Image Sensing Systems' financial performance has been poor lately as it's earnings have been in decline. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think the company might still do enough to be in line with the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd at least be hoping this is the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

NasdaqCM:ISNS Price Based on Past Earnings June 2nd 2021

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Image Sensing Systems' is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 65%. This has soured the latest three-year period, which nevertheless managed to deliver a decent 20% overall rise in EPS. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would be roughly satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 17% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's curious that Image Sensing Systems' P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

What We Can Learn From Image Sensing Systems' P/E?

With its share price falling into a hole, the P/E for Image Sensing Systems looks quite average now. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Image Sensing Systems currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider market forecast. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as this earnings performance isn't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Image Sensing Systems has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Image Sensing Systems, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

