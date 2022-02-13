More Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For IAA, Inc.'s (NYSE:IAA) Shares After Tumbling 26%

To the annoyance of some shareholders, IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) shares are down a considerable 26% in the last month, which continues a horrid run for the company. Instead of being rewarded, shareholders who have already held through the last twelve months are now sitting on a 43% share price drop.

Even after such a large drop in price, you could still be forgiven for feeling indifferent about IAA's P/E ratio of 16.3x, since the median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio in the United States is also close to 16x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

IAA certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:IAA Price Based on Past Earnings February 13th 2022

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, IAA would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 49% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 59% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 1.6% during the coming year according to the five analysts following the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 10%.

With this information, we find it concerning that IAA is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

IAA's plummeting stock price has brought its P/E right back to the rest of the market. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that IAA currently trades on a higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as the predicted future earnings are unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for IAA (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

You might be able to find a better investment than IAA. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

