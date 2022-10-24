More UK's rail unions plan strike in November

Contributor
Amna Karimi Reuters
Published

Thousands of British rail union workers are going on strike in November in their ongoing dispute over pay and job security, the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) said on Monday.

The union said its workers in Network Rail, which owns, operates and develops Britain's railway infrastructure, will hold strike on Nov. 3, 5 and 7, while members working for railway companies will take strike action and action short of strike on Nov. 3, 4, 7, and 8.

The announcement comes a week after the British railway workers union RMT announced a strike action that will take place on Nov. 3 and 5 against 14 train operating companies.

