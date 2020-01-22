More U.S. troops leave Iraq over potential injuries as Trump downplays brain risk

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he did not consider the brain injuries suffered by 11 U.S. service members in Iran's recent attack on a base in Iraq to be serious, as the American military moved more troops out of the region for potential injuries.
