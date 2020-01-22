US Markets

More U.S. troops leave Iraq over potential injuries as Trump downplays brain risk

Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he did not consider the brain injuries suffered by 11 U.S. service members in Iran's recent attack on a base in Iraq to be serious, as the American military moved more troops out of the region for potential injuries.

