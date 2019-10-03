More U.S. Tariffs, October Economic Worries and a New Strong Buy Stock - Free Lunch

On today’s episode of Free Lunch here at Zacks, Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains dives into another round of worrisome U.S. economic data, this time from the services sector. Meanwhile, President Trump and the U.S. are set to roll out new tariffs on the European Union in connection to Airbus subsidies. We then take a look at PepsiCo PEP and others, before closing with why Crocs CROX is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Stocks fell Thursday morning on the back of worse-than-projected data from the Institute for Supply Management, with its nonmanufacturing index down to 52.6 in September. This marked its lowest level since August 2016 and came in well below economists’ projections of just over 55. The services sector downturn came just two days after ISM’s manufacturing index hit its lowest level in a decade.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions remain high throughout the world, and the U.S.-China trade war continues to hover over many economic discussions. And now the U.S. is set to roll out new tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of goods from the EU. The new duties are part of an ongoing fight over subsidies for Boeing BA rival Airbus EADSY.

All three major U.S. stocks indexes were down in morning trading, which marked the continuation of a rough start to October. However, stocks jumped into the green as Wall Street projects the poor economic data could force the Fed to cut rates again.

Moving on, PepsiCo stock jumped over 4% after it posted stronger-than-projected earnings results. Constellation Brands STZ was not as lucky, as its investment in Canadian Marijuana company Canopy Growth CGC weighs on profits. Plus, Tesla TSLA stock tumbled despite posting record quarterly deliveries.

Looking ahead, Costco COST is set to report its quarterly results after the closing bell Thursday. Investors should pay close attention to how Wall Street reacts to the stock that is up over 40% in 2019 as it, and rivals Walmart WMT and Target TGT, prove they are ready to thrive in the Amazon AMZN age.

Today’s episode of Free Lunch then closes with why clog and footwear firm Crocs is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.