More U.S. Economic Data In Focus Next Week

March 28, 2024 — 08:32 am EDT

Investors will be getting a closer look into how economic growth in the U.S. fared throughout the first three months of the year, with the purchasing managers' index (PMI) reading due out next week. In additional, multiple presidents from the Federal Reserve will give speeches.

Earnings will continue to  trickle in as well, with reports from BlackBerry (BB), Cal-Maine (CALM), Dave & Busters (PLAY), and Levi Strauss (LEVI) on tap.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Things will start strong on Monday, April 1, with the release of the S&P U.S. manufacturing PMI, as well as construction spending and ISM manufacturing reports.

On Tuesday, April 2, factory orders, job openings, and U.S. auto sales are due. In addition, San Francisco Fed president will speak.

An ADP employment report is scheduled for release on Wednesday, April 3, alongside S&P U.S. services PMI, ISM Services, and a discussion moderated by New York Fed President John Williams. 

The usual jobs data will be ready for Thursday, April 4. In addition, investors can expect a U.S. trade balance report and speeches from Fed presidents in Philadelphia, Chicago, and Cleveland.

Rounding out the week, Friday, April 5 will feature U.S. nonfarm payrolls, the unemployment rate, hour wages, and a consumer credit report.

