US Markets

More than half of Americans have had COVID infections -antibody study

Contributors
Manas Mishra Reuters
Julie Steenhuysen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

Following the record surge in COVID-19 cases during the Omicron-driven wave, some 58% of the U.S. population overall and more than 75% of younger children have been infected with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to a U.S. nationwide blood survey released on Tuesday.

By Manas Mishra and Julie Steenhuysen

April 26 (Reuters) - Following the record surge in COVID-19 cases during the Omicron-driven wave, some 58% of the U.S. population overall and more than 75% of younger children have been infected with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to a U.S. nationwide blood survey released on Tuesday.

The study of blood samples sent to laboratories between December and February - when Omicron cases were raging - showed children, many of whom remain unvaccinated, had the highest rates of infection during that surge, while people 65 and older - a heavily vaccinated population - had the lowest.

Scientists looked for specific antibodies produced in response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that are only present after an infection and are not generated by COVID-19 vaccines.

In children aged 11 and younger, 75.2% were positive for infection-related antibodies from December to February, up from 44.2% in the prior three month period.

In children aged 12-17, 74.2% carried antibodies, up from 45.6% between September and December. The overall rate was 33.5% for the entire population during that earlier time period.

"Having infection-induced antibodies does not necessarily mean you are protected against future infection," said Kristie Clarke of the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during a media briefing to discuss the data. "We did not look at whether people had a level of antibodies that provides protection against reinfection or severe disease."

The CDC stressed that vaccination remains the safest strategy for preventing complications from COVID-19.

Samples were collected from commercial laboratories testing blood for reasons unrelated to COVID-19, such as routine medical care. Traditional methods of disease surveillance do not capture all COVID-19 cases because some are asymptomatic, not diagnosed, or not reported, the CDC said.

The median sample size per four-week period was 73,869 collected between September and January. That fell to 45,810 in February.

Overall, U.S. COVID-19 infections have reached 80.8 million, with a 22.7% increase over the last week, and hospital admissions rose 6.6% from the prior week.

While deaths fell 13.2%, week-over-week, the United States is fast approaching the grim milestone of 1 million total COVID-related deaths.

More than 66% of the U.S. population is considered to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to federal data. Nearly 46% of those Americans had so far also received a booster dose.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular