More Than 95% of Crypto Futures Volume Is in Asia: Report
Asian exchanges account for more than 95% of the futures volume in crypto, according to a new report by Switzerland-based Blockchain Valley Ventures (BVV).
Key findings from the report include:
- Huobi, Binance and OKEx have surpassed BitMEX as the leading exchanges in the spot and derivatives markets.
- From Q1 to Q2 in 2020, the total volume of crypto derivatives â the value tied up in bets on future price movements â increased by $60 billion to $2.16 trillion.
- Spot volumes decreased by 18% over the same time span, reaching $5.44 trillion.
- Because of how widely derivatives products vary among exchanges, BVV predicts there will be several acquisitions in the crypto exchange market in the next few months.
- BVV also predicts that the most likely acquisition targets are LedgerX, BitFlyer and ErisX; the firm IDâd Coinbase, Bitstamp, Huobi and Binance as the most likely acquirers.
- âDerivatives are the gateway for institutional investors,â BVV partner Sebastian Markowsky said in an interview. âThe player that can enter the U.S. or European market in a regulated way is going to grab a lot of institutional capital.â
Read the full report below:
Related: Prosecutors Detail âShadow Bankâ Accounts in Fowler Crypto Case
Read more: Crypto Derivative Volumes Hit Record $602B in May: Report
Related Stories
- US Files Suit Against Crypto Accounts Tied to North Korea
- Voyager to Pay Interest on DeFi Tokens to Gain Brokerage Clients
- ShapeShift Accuses Former Employee of Stealing $900K in Bitcoin
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.