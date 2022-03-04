More than 90,000 cross into Slovakia from Ukraine since invasion

PRAGUE, March 4 (Reuters) - Slovakia has registered 90,329 people crossing its border from Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, police said on Friday.

In the previous 24 hours to Friday morning, 11,279 had crossed, a similar amount to previous days, police said.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by Mark Heinrich)

