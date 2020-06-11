BME

More than 90% of shareholders of Spain's BME accept SIX's $3.2 bln takeover offer

Jesús Aguado Reuters
MADRID, June 11 (Reuters) - More than 90% of the shareholders of Spain's bourse BME BME.MC accepted the 2.8 billon euros ($3.2 billion) takeover offer by the Swiss exchange SIX, the Spanish stock market supervisor CNMV said on Thursday.

The acquisition of one of Europe's last standalone stock exchanges comes at a time when the industry is struggling with lower fees and declining revenues.

The Spanish supervisor said that the takeover bid launched by SIX for the totality of BME was accepted by a number of 77,899,990 shares, representing a 93.16% of BME's capital.

