More Than 7,600 Coronavirus Cases Are Confirmed in the U.S.

New York has the most confirmed cases, with 2,480, up from 1,706 reported Tuesday. Washington has more than 1,000 cases.

Confirmed Covid-19 coroanvirus cases in the U.S. continue to rise as companies close and Congress weighs stimulus.

The Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering reported 7,663 total Covid-19 infections in the U.S. as of Wednesday afternoon. The number is up about 1,200 cases over the past 20 hours. Eight countries, according to Hopkins, now report more than 7,000 cases.

The Hopkins database also tracks U.S. cases by state. Hopkins reports that New York has the most confirmed cases, with 2,480, up from 1,706 reported Tuesday. Washington has more than 1,000 cases. California has the third-highest total, with 718 cases. Connecticut, Massachusetts and Florida now report more than 200 cases.

U.S. officials are hoping to “flatten the curve,” to limit the daily number of new infections so the health-care system doesn’t become overwhelmed. Several business including General Motors (ticker: GM), Apple (AAPL) and others have announced temporary closures or reduced hours.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_96c3f9267e8199efb98c576e.json

“To surpress and crotrol the epidemic countries must isolate, test, treat and trace,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a Wednesday media briefing. “This is the best hope of preventing widespread community transmission.”

Community transmission refers to viral spread when the source is unknown. Ghebreyesus struck a positive tone and pointed to South Korea’s success in controlling the outbreak. South Korea adopted many of the practices the WHO recommended. New cases reported there on Wednesday dipped below 100.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_799c46cc73d94c5b9cb52f2c.json

The World Health Organization reported about 900 new cases in the U.S. Wednesday, bringing its total of U.S. cases to 4,356. The WHO typically lags behind the Hopkins database. Hopkins numbers are updated more frequently.

Still, the trends and totals of the two databases closely track one another. Hopkins reports 214,010 total coronavirus cases around the globe, compared with just under 200,000 cases tallied by the WHO.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_412992e9a73a2324773f38b3.json

The Hopkins data also include recovery figures. The center reports that more than 83,000 people have recovered from the viral infection. About 2,400 people have recovered over the past day.

The coronavirus continues to fuel stock market volatility. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 6.3% Wednesday. The index rallied off its lows into the close on hopes for a government stimulus package. The S&P 500 dropped 5.2%.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.