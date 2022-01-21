World Markets

More than 60 reportedly killed in air strikes in Yemen - Save the Children

Maha El Dahan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Three children and more than 60 adults are reported to have been killed in air strikes in Yemen, a statement from Save the Children said on Friday, without providing any details.

An air strike had hit a temporary detention centre in Yemen's Saada province earlier in the day, killing several people including African migrants, a Reuters witness said, as the Saudi-led coalition stepped up operations on areas held by the Houthi movement.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Alex Richardson)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

