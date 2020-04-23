Commodities
TSN

More than 5,000 U.S. meat, food-processing workers exposed to coronavirus -union

Contributor
Tom Polansek Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ROSS COURTNEY

More than 5,000 U.S. meat and food-processing workers have been infected with or exposed to the new coronavirus, and 13 have died, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union said on Thursday, hitting the ranks of companies including Tyson Foods Inc and JBS USA [JBS.UL].

CHICAGO, April 23 (Reuters) - More than 5,000 U.S. meat and food-processing workers have been infected with or exposed to the new coronavirus, and 13 have died, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union said on Thursday, hitting the ranks of companies including Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N and JBS USA JBS.UL.

Major pork and beef processors have indefinitely shuttered plants as the virus has spread among employees who often work shoulder to shoulder, limiting U.S. meat production as demand has increased at grocery stores.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com; +1-312-408-8556; Twitter: @tpolansek; Reuters Messaging: thomas.polansek.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSN

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular