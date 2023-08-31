News & Insights

More than 50 killed in fire in South Africa's Johannesburg

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

August 31, 2023 — 02:05 am EDT

Updates death toll, adds PIX

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - More than 50 people were killed and over 40 injured in a fire overnight in the central business district of South Africa's biggest city Johannesburg, the municipal government said on Thursday.

Firefighters and emergency vehicles were on the scene, while bodies lay covered on a street near the site of the deadly blaze, Reuters photographs showed.

