US Markets
DTE

More than 378,000 without power in Michigan after storms

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published

More than 378,000 customers in Michigan were without electricity on Tuesday after powerful storms downed thousands of power lines the day before, utility companies said.

Aug 30 (Reuters) - More than 378,000 customers in Michigan were without electricity on Tuesday after powerful storms downed thousands of power lines the day before, utility companies said.

DTE Energy DTE.N said gusts of 70 miles per hour (113 km per hour) downed more than 3,300 power lines and that it was bringing in crews from across the country to make repairs. The utility said it expected to have restored power to 80% of its affected customers, some 264,000, by the end of Thursday.

Consumers Energy CMS_pb.N said it had seen outages in nearly half of Michigan's counties, with more than 113,000 customers still affected as of Tuesday morning.

Clear weather on Tuesday was expected to help crews working to fix the downed lines, the utility companies said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Additional reporting by Jonathan Allen; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((jonathan.allen@reuters.com; +1 646 223 5371; Reuters Messaging: jonathan.allen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DTE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular