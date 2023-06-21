More Than 37,800 Victims Of Student Loan Debt Relief Scam Get Cash Back

Borrowers who were conned out of millions of dollars in a student loan debt relief scam will finally get some money back. As of mid-June, more than $3.3 million worth of refund checks are going out to almost 38,000 consumers harmed by Arete Financial Group, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has announced.

Arete had tricked student borrowers into thinking it was affiliated with the U.S. Department of Education and could help them reduce or eliminate their student loan debt, according to an FTC lawsuit filed against Arete and related companies in 2019. (The defendants later agreed to settle.)

In November 2019, the FTC won a restraining order in federal court in California that halted Arete’s student loan operations. The financial services company had claimed in television, radio and online ads and telemarketing calls that it could lower monthly payments, reduce balances or have student loans partially or entirely forgiven.

This was not true, according to the FTC’s June 14 announcement: “Arete Financial regularly failed to reduce or eliminate consumers’ loan balances or monthly payments.” Instead, said the commission, Arete simply pocketed the customers’ fees.

If you receive a payment, make sure you cash the check within 90 days. Keep in mind that the FTC never requests money or account information in order to provide a refund. If you have questions about this refund, you can contact the refund administrator, JND Legal Administration, at 855-678-0558 or visit the FTC website.

As the Student Loan Pause Nears its End, Beware of Scammers

Nearly 44 million borrowers have federal student loan debt, according to the Education Data Initiative. Monthly payments will likely resume in October, more than three years after a pause related to the Covid pandemic was put in place.

As borrowers look for ways to manage their student loan debt, student loan scammers are getting ready to pounce. They are often aggressive, pressuring borrowers to make upfront payments while promising to slash their costs, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

People struggling to fit student loan payments into their budgets may be especially vulnerable to fraudsters. So before you fork over money to get help in managing your student loan debt, know what to watch out for.

Legit loan servicers will never ask for money to help you. Your loan servicer will help you at no cost, so don’t pay a business for assistance you can get for free. To spot a scam, know who your student loan servicer is. You can find that information on your student loan account dashboard or by calling the Federal Student Aid Information Center (FSAIC) at 800-433-3243.

Your loan servicer will help you at no cost, so don’t pay a business for assistance you can get for free. To spot a scam, know who your student loan servicer is. You can find that information on your student loan account dashboard or by calling the Federal Student Aid Information Center (FSAIC) at 800-433-3243. A company cannot provide student loan forgiveness or get your payments reduced. Student loans cannot be negotiated by debt relief companies, so if they promise to reduce or eliminate your student loans, they’re lying. Borrowers can set up an income-driven repayment plan, but the amount is established by the federal government based on its assessment of your discretionary income.Similarly, student loan forgiveness plans do exist, but you don’t have to pay anybody to qualify for them. You may be eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program if you’re an employee of a U.S. federal, state, local, or tribal government or a nonprofit organization. To learn more about how to qualify for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, you can visit the Department of Education website or call MOHELA, which services this program, at 855-265-4038.

