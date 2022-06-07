More Than 3000 Women Across Australia And New Zealand Apply For Roles With Rio Tinto

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto Plc. (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said that more than 3000 women across Australia and New Zealand have applied for roles with the company, following the launch of recruitment campaigns targeting women who had not previously worked in the mining industry.

The campaigns attracted applicants from a diverse range of industries, including defense, aviation, government, HR and education, the company said in a statement.

In Western Australia, the Transferable Pathways campaign attracted about 1,600 responses. It was roughly the same number received for the Women in Leadership program at Rio Tinto's eastern Australian and New Zealand Aluminium operations in April and May, bringing total applications for both programs to around 3,200.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.