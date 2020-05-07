More Than 3 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Insurance --- and the Stock Market Doesn't Care

8:48 a.m. U.S. jobless claims topped 3 million—and the stock market has almost completely ignored it.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures suggested the benchmark would open up about 284 points before the announcement. Now the Dow looks set to open up 315.6 points, or 1.3%. S&P 500 futures are up 1.3%.

And that’s about right. Though 3.169 million filed for unemployment insurance during the week ended May 3, that was close enough to the 3 million expectation to not count as a surprise. Continuing claims came in at 22.647 million.

“As awful these figures are, it is the least amount of claims since mid March as we’ve likely cycled thru the worst of the forced shutdown,” writes Bleakley Advisory Group’s Peter Boockvar. “We can now start analyzing the pace of reopenings, the level of business and what that new reality will look like.”

The numbers are terrible, but the stock market appears to already have priced that in. It will take deeper analysis—and a bigger surprise—to get this market riled up.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

