More than 200,000 British homes still without power after Storm Eunice

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - More than 200,000 British homes were still without power early on Saturday, after Storm Eunice knocked over 1 million households off the grid on Friday, a body representing electricity networks said.

The fierce Atlantic storm brought record winds of up to 122 miles per hour (196 kph) to Britain, killing three people and causing widespread disruption. At least six more deaths were reported in Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Britain's Energy Networks Association said that as of 0730 GMT its members had reconnected 1.2 million customers but about 226,000 remained without power, mostly across southern England but also in the east of the country and in south Wales.

"That number is coming down all the time and engineers are working round the clock to reconnect people," the industry body's director of communications, Ross Easton, told the BBC.

Nearly 1 million homes lost power in November when a storm hit northeast England and eastern Scotland.

While power was restored to the vast majority of homes within 48 hours, more than 3,000 households did not regain access to mains power for a week or more, prompting the government to order a review of utility firms' preparedness.

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by Helen Popper)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.