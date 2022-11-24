US Markets
AAPL

More than 20,000 new hires have left Apple supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant in China -Foxconn source

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

November 24, 2022 — 09:34 pm EST

Written by Yimou Lee for Reuters ->

TAIPEI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - More than 20,000 employees, most of them were new hires not yet working on the production line, have left Apple AAPL.O supplier Foxconn's 2317.TW Zhengzhou plant in China, a Foxconn source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The person said the departure was set to complicate the company's previous target to resume full production by the end of November, following worker unrest that rocked production of the world's largest iPhone factory.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee)

((yimou.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +886-2-8729-5122;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.