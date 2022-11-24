More than 20,000 new hires have left Apple supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant in China -Foxconn source

TAIPEI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - More than 20,000 employees, most of them were new hires not yet working on the production line, have left Apple AAPL.O supplier Foxconn's 2317.TW Zhengzhou plant in China, a Foxconn source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The person said the departure was set to complicate the company's previous target to resume full production by the end of November, following worker unrest that rocked production of the world's largest iPhone factory.

