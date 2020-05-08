More Than 20 Million People Lost Their Jobs. Dow Futures Are Up.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures point to a higher open after payrolls data showed that 20.5 million Americans lost their jobs in April, pushing the unemployment rate up to 14.7%.

It’s an astronomical number of jobs lost, even if it was widely assumed to be terrible ahead of the release. Economists had predicted 21,000 job losses and an unemployment rate of 16%, according to FactSet.

“You have to go back to the Great Depression to see unemployment on anything like this kind of scale,” writes Aberdeen Standard senior global economist James McCannIn. “Today the challenge is for the Fed and Congress to get ahead of this crisis as it unfolds. After a strong start, there’s a big risk that they fall behind and the economy’s abrupt hard stop turns into a prolonged slump that would be ruinous.”

Dow futures have gained 240 points at 8:34 a.m., while the S&P 500 futures have 31 points, and Nasdaq Composite futures have risen 89.25 points.

“Bottom line, we can analyze the internals every which way but when the jobs lost were due to a purposeful shutdown, it has a different context rather than if it was from a natural economic downturn,” writes Bleakley Advisory Group’s Peter Boockvar. “We need to shift the focus now to how many businesses will reopen in coming months and quarters and how many of these lost jobs will come back.”

Dow futures had been up 200 points, at 8:17 a.m. ahead of the report, while S&P 500 futures had been up 24 points, and Nasdaq Composite futures had been up 71.25.

The release follows weeks of elevated jobless claims, with more than 3 million filing during the week of May 3 alone.

