More than 20 companies including Exxon competing for Guyana's oil marketing contract

GEORGETOWN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - More than 20 companies including Exxon Mobil XOM.N, a unit of Saudi Aramco, BP BP.L and Shell SHEL.L have submitted bids to compete for a contract to market Guyana's share of oil production, the government said on Tuesday.

The 12-month contract, which allows the country to export its portion of crude produced offshore by a consortium led by Exxon, had in previous years been awarded to Shell SHEL.L, a unit of Saudi Aramco and BP.

A short list from the wide pool of bidders is expected to be done soon by Guyana's National Procurement and Tender Administration Board.

(Reporting by Kiana Wilburg, writing by Marianna Parraga)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 371 7559; Reuters Messaging: @mariannaparraga))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.