XOM

More than 20 companies including Exxon competing for Guyana's oil marketing contract

October 17, 2023 — 01:38 pm EDT

Written by Kiana Wilburg for Reuters ->

GEORGETOWN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - More than 20 companies including Exxon Mobil XOM.N, a unit of Saudi Aramco, BP BP.L and Shell SHEL.L have submitted bids to compete for a contract to market Guyana's share of oil production, the government said on Tuesday.

The 12-month contract, which allows the country to export its portion of crude produced offshore by a consortium led by Exxon, had in previous years been awarded to Shell SHEL.L, a unit of Saudi Aramco and BP.

A short list from the wide pool of bidders is expected to be done soon by Guyana's National Procurement and Tender Administration Board.

(Reporting by Kiana Wilburg, writing by Marianna Parraga)

