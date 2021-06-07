More than 2.3 million U.S. households sign up for broadband subsidy -- FCC

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - More than 2.3 million U.S. households have signed up to take part in a temporary $3.2 billion broadband subsidy program created by Congress in December, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Monday.

Over 1,000 broadband providers have agreed to take part in the program that provides lower-income Americans or people impacted by COVID-19 with discounts on monthly internet service and on purchasing laptops or tablet computers. Some providers estimate the program, which has been running since May 12, could run out of money in four to six months.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

