More Than 1,700 Southwest Airline Flights Delayed—Here’s What Customers Can Do

Southwest Airlines flights were grounded for about an hour on Tuesday morning by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) because of a technical issue, causing 1,787 flights to be delayed and 11 cancellations as of this reporting, according to data from FlightAware. Flights resumed around 11:10 a.m. EDT.

This is the second time in four months Southwest has experienced problems leading to passenger woes. In December, thousands of flights were canceled in the span of a few days because of insufficient infrastructure to handle the severe weather they were experiencing at the time. It’s unclear how many passengers have been affected by today’s flight issues, Southwest said in an email.

Travelers are not without options, however, even if they don’t have travel insurance. Here’s what you can do if the Southwest shutdown impacted you.

Federal Law Requires Passengers Get Refunds for Cancellations

Flight complications can range from annoying to disastrous, depending on your situation. Luckily, federal law is on your side so you can recoup your money if your flight was axed.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, consumers are entitled to refunds when airlines cancel flights for any reason. So, if you choose not to rebook your flight with Southwest you will be able to get your full ticket price back. Tickets purchased through agents or travel agencies are also eligible for a full refund if a flight is canceled.

DOT also requires that airlines provide full refunds for passengers on a case-by-case basis who experience significant delays, although the length of the delay is not defined.

The downside is that the refunds may not be available immediately. For customers who can’t afford to wait for a refund to rebook on another airline, it might be worthwhile to stick with Southwest and wait for the next flight.

According to DOT regulations, passengers must get refunds within seven business days if they paid by credit card and 20 business days if they paid by check or cash.

What To Know If You Have Travel Insurance

Flight delays can cause major problems for travelers, especially if it leads to missing connecting flights or even big events (like a job interview). If you have travel insurance, you may be able to get reimbursed for certain expenses.

However, because the Southwest issue was so brief—a little more than an hour—your insurance may not cover certain expenses. Be sure to check your contract to find out what the minimum amount of time required to be considered a delay. If the next flight available after your originally covered flight meets the minimum insurance requirements, then you may be able to get meals and hotel costs reimbursed.

For example, if your insurance agreement considers a delay of anything more than six hours and the next flight out is five hours after the originally scheduled flight, you may not qualify for any payment.

How Southwest Customers Can Reschedule Their Flights

Southwest created a web page to help customers impacted by today’s travel disruption. For customers with reservations to fly to or from any Southwest destination on April 18, they may rebook their flight without paying additional fees. If you’re flying on standby, you can rebook within 14 days of the travel date.

How To Reschedule Your Flight:

Customers who purchased tickets on Southwest.com or the Southwest mobile app can reschedule online or from their mobile phone.

Customers who didn’t buy their tickets on Southwest.com can call 800-435-9792 to speak with a representative.

U.S. customers traveling internationally can call 800-435-9792 to speak with a representative for assistance with rebooking.

If you’re outside of the U.S., here are the international city numbers to call to reschedule your flight:

Aruba: 011-297-588-2900

Bahamas: 1-855-202-3403 (English)

Bahamas: 1-855-202-3402 (Spanish)

Belize: 0-800-007-8684

Costa Rica: 0800-012-1916

Dominican Republic: 1-800-751-9039 (English)

Dominican Republic: 1-800-751-9038 (Spanish)

Grand Cayman: 1-844-670-7914 (English)

Grand Cayman: 1-844-670-7990 (Spanish)

Jamaica: 1-800-425-8130 (English)

Jamaica: 1-800-425-8089 (Spanish)

Mexico: 01-800-083-1179 (English)

Mexico: 01-800-083-1178 (Spanish)

Additionally, Customers holding reservations for a flight that is canceled may request a refund for an unused ticket/travel itinerary.

Bottom Line

Southwest Airlines trip delays are becoming an unfortunately common occurrence. If you were impacted by the latest round of cancellations, know that you have options. If you opted in for travel insurance, it’s time to pull out your policy but passengers without coverage also have recourse.

