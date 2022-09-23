More than 1,600 bus drivers at London United secure 10% pay rise - union

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

A British workers union said it has secured a 10% pay rise for 1,600 bus drivers at transport company London United after four days of strikes last month led to further talks with the employer.

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A British workers union said it has secured a 10% pay rise for 1,600 bus drivers at transport company London United after four days of strikes last month led to further talks with the employer.

"This was a hard fought victory. By standing together and taking strike action, our members have ensured they will receive a greatly improved pay increase," Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said. The union also said that the workers were initially offered a 3.6% pay rise.

Unite said it has agreed for the 10% to be paid from Sept. 3, with back pay of 9% from Dec. 4, 2021 to Sept. 2, 2022 also being secured.

(Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More