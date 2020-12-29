More than 160 ships delayed in Argentina as striking port workers enter new wage talks

By Hugh Bronstein and Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The loading of 162 ships has been delayed in Argentine agro-industrial ports, bogging down $1.458 billion in exports due to a strike by oilseed workers, as a new round of wage talks began, an analyst with the Rosario grains exchange said on Tuesday.

Soy crushing and other farm industry activities have been put on hold since the workers walked off the job on Dec. 9. Unions representing the striking workers were meeting with export company representatives on Tuesday to try to hammer out a 2021 contract deal that would end the work stoppage.

Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell overnight to $12.46-1/2 on news that labor talks in Argentina set for Tuesday might bring an end to prolonged port strikes. But as talks began, U.S. soybeans climbed 31 cents to new 6-1/2-year highs of $12.88-1/4.

The workers are on strike over wages that they say do not adequately compensate them for Argentina's high inflation rate and the risk of working during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is a major corn, wheat and soybean supplier as well as the world's No. 1 exporter of soymeal livestock feed.

"From information on the status of the ships published by the maritime agency NABSA, as of December 28 there were a total of 162 ships waiting to access up-river port terminals," said Desire Sigaudo, a markets analyst at the exchange.

"It is estimated, according to cargo schedules, that these vessels would carry 3.4 million tonnes of different agricultural and agro-industrial products for an approximate value of $1.458 billion," she told Reuters.

Argentina's Ministry of Labor was hosting the bargaining session on Tuesday in an effort to normalize exports as quickly as possible and reactivate much-needed foreign currency inflows.

Argentina's CIARA-CEC chamber of soymeal manufacturers and exporters on Sunday spiced up an offer to striking workers, proposing further increases in its wage and bonus proposals.

"We hope the Ministry of Labor ... sets salary conditions in accordance with the reality of the industry and the country," said Gustavo Idígoras, head of CIARA-CEC.

A spokesman for the Federation of Oilseed Workers - which is on strike together with the SOEA oilseed union said the labor groups had yet to formally receive the latest offer.

"So we will find out right then and there at the hearing," the spokesman said. "Based on that, we will see if it is possible to reach an agreement."

