More than 1,400 London bus drivers to vote over strike action

More than 1,400 bus drivers in north London employed by bus operator Arriva will be balloted for strike action in a dispute over pay, the Unite union said on Tuesday, in Britain's latest industrial dispute.

The ballot opens on Friday and closes Aug. 26. If the drivers vote for industrial action, strikes could begin next month, the union said.

