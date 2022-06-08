More than 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to WHO - briefing

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - There have been more than 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to the World Health Organization in the current outbreak outside the countries in Africa where it more commonly spreads.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the risk of monkeypox becoming established in these non-endemic countries was real, but preventable.

Twenty-nine countries have reported cases in the current outbreak, which began in May.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy, Jennifer Rigby; Editing by Toby Chopra)

