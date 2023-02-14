More than 100 priests suspected of abuse remain active in Portugal's Catholic Church

LISBON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - More than 100 priests suspected of child sexual abuse remain active in church roles in Portugal, according to the head of a commission investigating the issue.

The commission, which started its work in January 2022, said in its final report published on Monday that at least 4,815 children were sexually abused by members of the Portuguese Catholic Church - mostly priests - over 70 years.

It added that the findings were the "tip of the iceberg", describing the 4,815 cases as the "absolute minimum" number of victims.

"There is an approximate (number of accused priests) and it will clearly be more than 100," child psychiatrist Pedro Strecht, who headed the commission, told SIC television.

The commission said it was preparing a list of accused priests still working to send to the Church and to the public prosecutors' office.

Strecht said those on the list should be removed from their roles or at least should be banned from interacting with children and teenagers during the investigation.

Jose Ornelas, head of the Bishops' Conference, said the institution was yet to receive the list. Strecht said they will receive it "soon".

"What Pope (Francis) says (is)...abusers of minors cannot hold positions within the ministry as long as it is proven that the person is an abuser," Ornelas said, adding the Church would not conduct a "witch hunt" against its members.

Strecht said the Church had the "moral and ethical duty to collaborate with judicial authorities" on the matter.

Portuguese bishops will meet on March 3 to consider implementing "more efficient and appropriate mechanisms" to prevent future abuses, Ornelas said.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Mike Harrison)

((catarina.demony@thomsonreuters.com; +351 915 616 444 (Twitter: @CatarinaDemony);))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.